Nirmala Sitharaman sends strong message to China; says India ready to deal with any situation in Doklam

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sends a strong message to China. Says, India ready for Doklam kind of situation.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India is completely ready to deal with any “unforeseen situation” in Doklam region. Speaking to the media in Dehradun, she said that India was extremely alert about Doklam issue. The statement by the Defence Minister comes ahead of her visit to China in April and the Prime Minister’s visit in June this year. She also said that the government was constantly working towards modernization of forces. India and China had a 73-day standoff at Doklam from 16 June, 2017 to 28 August, 2017. However, post-disengagement, both India and China have reduced their deployment at the Doklam site. “But, China continues to build trenches, sentry junctions and helipads near the Jampheri ridge,” Sitharaman had told the Rajya Sabha a few weeks earlier.

The Army Chief had also raised concerns last week about China’s buildup in the Doklam region. However, Air Chief Marshall Birender Singh Dhanoa had asserted that the IAF was on a “strong wicket” vis-a-vis China. He also said that the Air Force was ready and is on strong wicket against China. “All requirements from the Air Force has sent to the Government”, he had said.

Nirmala Sitharaman who will be visiting Beijing next month is expected to table concerns surrounding Doklam and will also raise the border issue at a Diplomatic level. Addressing the NDA and IMA cadets in Dehradun, Sitharaman said that Uttarakhand was not just a “Devbhoomi”, and that it has always been a land of Bravehearts who have contributed immensely to the country. “I bow down to this sacred land, that which produces men of valor”, she added. 21 soldiers have been conferred with Paramvir Chakra so far. The Defence Minister took pride in the state of Uttarakhand, calling it a state where at least one form each family served in the nation. She also reiterated the fact that the incumbent Chief of Army Staff is from the state of Uttarakhand.

Speaking at an event in Dehradun, she said that NDA and IMA cadets will soon be part of modernized armed forces, under the initiative taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also assured Centre’s commitment to work for all armed personnel and their families. She has also promised to build a hospital with all modern facilities in Uttarakhand. Army veterans and their families were also honoured by the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in presence of Defence Minister Sitharaman and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.