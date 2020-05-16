  • MORE MARKET STATS

FDI in defence limit raised to 74%; FM Sitharaman announces major ‘Make in India’ push for defence

Published: May 16, 2020 4:49:11 PM

"We shall notfiy a list of weapons and plaforms which will not be allowed or imports. Every year this list will be increased, as we build capacities," Sitharaman said in her fourth press conference this week to announce the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

FDI in defence: In a big push for ‘Make in India’ for the defence sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced raising the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the defence sector under the automatic route from 49% to 74%. She also said that the import of some weapons and plaforms will not be allowed. “We shall notfiy a list of weapons and plaforms which will not be allowed or imports. Every year this list will be increased, as we build capacities,” Sitharaman said in her fourth press conference this week to announce the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

“Make in India and self-reliance have become a partner, particularly when you are talking about industries like defence. Armed forces require the best of equipment and the latest technology, so some of the latest weaponry will continue to be imported. But some equipment are being made in India and can be bought by the armed forces,” she said.

This story is being updated

