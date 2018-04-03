Nirmala Sitharaman meets Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu; discusses ways to strengthen defence cooperation

Nirmala Sitharaman is on a three-day visit to Russia. (PTI)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today met her Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu and discussed defence cooperation between the two countries with a focus on military technical cooperation.

Sitharaman is on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security here. This is her first visit to Russia in her capacity as the Defence Minister.

“In order to reinforce defence cooperation between India and Russia with a focus on military technical cooperation, Smt @nsitharaman meets H E Army General Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence, Russia in Moscow,” the official Twitter handle of the Defence Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, she met Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and discussed strategies to strengthen defence production cooperation between the two countries.

Their discussion focused on enhancing defence production cooperation and creating synergy between the defence industries of the two countries, it added.