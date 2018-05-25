NIA files charge sheet against LeT operative, 9 others for preparing to revive outfit’s activities in India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the final report before the court of District Judge Poonam A Bamba, naming ten persons, five of whom have been arrested, while five were absconding.

The NIA today filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Sheikh Abdul Naeem and nine others for allegedly preparing to revive the terror outfit’s activities in India on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the final report before the court of District Judge Poonam A Bamba, naming ten persons, five of whom have been arrested, while five were absconding.

The charge sheet also names two persons who have turned approvers. The accused were charged under various sanctions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Passport Act, Aadhaar Act and Arms Act.