Next week India to host Voice of Global South Summit

In a major initiative to reconnect India to developing countries, the government on Friday announced the Global South summit. The summit which will be in a virtual mode will bring together more than 120 countries of the global south. And these youths during the special virtual summit will share their perspectives, concerns as well as priorities on a wide range of issues like food and energy security, ongoing Russia-Ukraine more and more.

In a special briefing ahead of the Global south Summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra announced: “I am happy to announce a new and unique initiative that India will be taking this year. We will be hosting a special virtual summit on Jan 12 -13.”

The summit will be called the voice of global south summit with the theme of unity of voice, unity of purpose and will bring together more than 120 countries together on a common platform.

The Foreign Secretary said that the initiative has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’. This is underpinned by India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Agenda of the Virtual Summit

The outcome of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing Russia Ukraine conflict which has impacted the developing countries severely across many domains will be on the table for discussion.

While announcing the details, the foreign secretary said “The impact of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Increasing difficulties in access and affordability of food, fertilizer and fuel and hence the derivate challenges of food and energy security, climate change. Increasing burden on developing countries in areas like mounting debt, inflationary pressures. Those are also beginning to take their toll on the structural parameters of their economies.”

Also Read War in Ukraine at a critical point right now, says US President Joe Biden



He told the media persons that these concerns of the developing world often don’t get space and attention on the global stage. And often the existing platforms are not enough to address the challenges and concerns being faced by the developing nations.

According to him, the need of the hour for the developing nations is the consultative and outcome oriented conversation which is focused on the pressing concerns.

It is India’s endeavour to provide a common platform where the developing nations can deliberate on these concerns, priorities as well as interests. And also to exchange ideas and solutions and to unite in voice and purpose in addressing these elements of concerns and priorities.

He also stated that India will ensure all valuable inputs generated from partner countries during the summit deliberations receive due cognizance globally.