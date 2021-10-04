Next round of India-China talks soon; Troops build up in forward areas

The Order of Battle (ORBAT) has been rewritten by the Indian army to deal with the Chinese threat. (Image: IE)

Next round of India-China Corps Commander-level talks are expected to take place later this month. According to sources, “No dates are confirmed yet and when the talks happen, the Hot Spring area will be the most important item on the agenda. Some positive results are likely to emerge.” The standoff between the armies of both India and China continues and it has been 18 months since it started in April/May of 2020. The trust deficit between the two sides continues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, leading to continued deployment of troops. For the second winter in a row, extra troops of the Indian Army will be deployed in the forward areas of Ladakh to counter any possible movement. More troops have also been posted to Demchok and Depsang Plains;

The temperature in the forward areas during winters drops to as low as – 40-30 degrees Celsius, which has already dropped to 0 degree Celsius and is predicted to dip further and will be another harsh winter for the troops of both sides.

For the Chinese sides, during such harsh temperatures to return to their barracks after patrolling. This time they will be forced to remain deployed in forward areas, which according to sources is something the Chinese had not envisaged.

The Army chief Gen MM Naravane has been quoted by a section of the media last week as saying that the next round of Corps Commander level talks are likely to take place soon. This will be the 13th round. The 12th round took place in July.

The Indian side which is always in a state of readiness to meet any eventuality has been developing more infrastructures and sending in more troops in the forward areas.

China continue building more

Though troops withdrawal has taken place from some friction points, they continue to stay put close to the LAC.

So far the Chinese side has been expanding its creation of infrastructure along the LAC which include roads, housing, new bridges, weather proof structures, new radar locations, new barracks, widening of airstrips, more helipads, and surface to air missile sites. All these have been undertaken in view of China boosting its military capability in eastern Ladakh.

What action has India taken?

In eastern Ladakh the Indian side has created more infrastructures over the last few months.

And this includes more troops, one regiment of the 155 mm Vajra K9 self-propelled tracked howitzers which have been manufactured in Indian under a joint venture with South Korean company; also deployed are ultra-light weight howitzers procured from the US and assembled in India.

Also, at least two additional Brigades are sent in on rotation. For the optimal use of the forces during the winters, the old troops are being pulled back and new are being sent.

In 2020, the deployment was in response to the belligerent Chinese. This time round, the Indian Army has been gradually planning since summer getting troops to undergo training for a couple of months and get acclimatized. The troops under the Leh-based 14 Corps will remain.

Earlier this year, the CDS (Chief of Defense Staff) General Bipin Rawat at the Raisina Dialogue highlighted the disruptive technologies which were used by the Chinese side in 2020 and pushed for a technological superiority over the neighbouring country. This has now made the Indian Army install new surveillance equipment bought under the emergency procurement.

The Order of Battle (ORBAT) has been rewritten by the Indian army to deal with the Chinese threat.

Army & ITBP

Because of the continued aggression from the Chinese PLA soldiers in Barahoti, Uttarakhand, earlier this year (August), and to avoid a Galwan like situation, the Indian army is seeking better synergy with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force.

In August, according to officials “the PLA troops came in from many locations in the Barahoti bowl in the middle sector. A similar transgression had happened in 2020, but was not on such a large scale. This area is one of the mutually agreed disputed areas on the LAC.”

Around 100 PLA troops, with a large number of horses, had come in almost 4-5 kms inside Barahoti ridgeline, which falls across the Tun Jun La, in the LAC region.

The Chinese have increased the number of troops for the patrols to avoid being overwhelmed by the Indian side where the Indian Army troops as well as the ITBP are located.

The ITBP is patrolling alongside the Indian army in many locations; however the responsibility of policing and patrolling is totally with ITBP along the LAC. The ITBP is under the Ministry of Home Affairs.