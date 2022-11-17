New Zealand and India to enhance defence cooperation

The defence cooperation between India and New Zealand is entering into a new phase.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to India David Pine called on Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi on November 17.

New Zealand is reviewing its foreign and defence policies. Recently, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for a new review of its defense policy amid the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war. The review also takes account of a recent controversy over China’s aggressive pastures towards Australia and tactical alliance with the Solomon Islands.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is gearing up for the modernization drive and building capabilities in the Pacific against such threats.

Navy pact

Building upon the security cooperation, navies of the both countries have signed a pact on White Shipping Information Exchange.

Recently, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari also held detailed deliberations with Rear Admiral David Proctor, Chief of Navy, RNZN. The discussions covered a wide spectrum of maritime cooperation opportunities. Both leaders agreed towards expanding the scale and scope of bilateral engagements in the coming years. The CNS conveyed compliments to RNZN leadership for their active participation in MILAN-22 and that the Indian Navy was looking forward to maiden participation of young RNZN officers in the upcoming Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta, scheduled to be hosted by the Indian Navy in December 2022.

In a milestone development, an Agreement on White Shipping Information Exchange will boost the naval cooperation. Closer collaboration towards enhancing shared Maritime Domain Awareness is in keeping with convergent views of both countries with regard to promoting greater transparency in the maritime domain.

New Zealand is working closely with India to consolidate shared commitments of both navies and has set in motion a promising growth trajectory for deeper bilateral maritime engagements.