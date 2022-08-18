New HAL office in Malaysia, LCA deal to be announced soon

Buoyed by its successful export of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile to the Philippines, India is now embarking on setting up the office of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in Malaysia. This office is expected to help the company to tap new business opportunities for Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

According to the official statement issued on Thursday (August 18, 2022), the company is expected to play an important role in the upgrades of the Russian Su-30MKM and Hawk upgrades.

RMAF & LCA

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that the RMAF is expected to give a positive view on selection of India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft for its fleet. LCA has been designed and developed in the country and is being manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

In October 2021, HAL had responded to a global tender of RMAF/Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), for supply of 18 FLIT LCAs. And as reported earlier HAL’s LCA has met all the parameters which were sought by RMAF.

As part of offsets policy of Malaysia

Sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online that HAL has offered: Aviation Management Course; Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO); and Supporting Local Manufacturing.

“Through these offsets, HAL will help the local industries in Malaysia and also create a skill base which would further help the defence relations between the two countries to grow,” the source explained.

Role of the new office

Financial Express Online reported last week that India has offered to help the ASEAN nation which is facing difficulty in procuring spares and maintenance and repairs.

The new office which will be located in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur will play a major role in marketing the wide range of products of the company not only in Malaysia but in the region. It will help in promoting platforms including the basic trainers like HTT-40, Dornier -Do-228 aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) among others which have the potential to be part of the RMAF as well other air forces.

MRO facility & spares

Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Malaysia has been facing problems in procuring spares and maintenance of its fleet of Su-30 MKM flown by RMFA.HAL has been building Su-30 MKI under license in India and has the expertise to offer its help to the RMFA.

The company is also ready to help the Malaysian Air Force in upgrading its Hawk Fleet as well, as it has the expertise to help in the maintenance and repairs.

MoU signing

On Thursday in the presence of top officials from both countries – from India Ravi K, GM, LCA, HAL and Major (R) Mohd Husairi Bin Mat Zain of Forte Drus, the official representative of HAL in Malaysia inked a MoU for establishing HAL office in the ASEAN nation.

Others present during the signing of the MoU, included BN Reddy, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Defence, and Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (Defence Production) and others.