New defence secretary Giridhar Aramane assumes the office

A 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, Giridhar Aramane on Tuesday has assumed office of Defence Secretary.

Paying homage to the fallen heroes, earlier in the day he saluted the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation, and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

During his visit to the War Memorial, the new Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said “We draw inspiration from these brave hearts and promise to work towards fulfilling their dream of making India a safe & prosperous country,”

Shri Giridhar Aramane paying homage to the fallen heroes at National War Memorial in New Delhi before assuming the office of Defence Secretary. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)

More about the new Defence Secretary

In his 32 years of experience in IAS, he has held different very important portfolios not only in the Central Government, but in Andhra Pradesh government too. And, prior to his new assignment he was Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

He has been Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, and has looked after the Exploration Division in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Aramane was Executive Director in-charge of inspections in the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority.

Shri Giridhar Aramane laying a wreath at National War Memorial in New Delhi before assuming the office of Defence Secretary. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)

When he was in the Andhra Pradesh Government, he served as Managing Director of AP State Finance Corporation and Secretary (Finance Department); and was Principal Secretary in Urban Development Department. According to an official note issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) he also held the post of the Collector & DM of Chittoor and Khammam districts.

Education

According to the MoD he has doneB Tech in Civil Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. He holds an M Tech degree from IIT, Madras.

He has also done MA (Economics) from Kakatiya University, Warangal.