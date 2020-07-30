New chapter in India- Mauritius relations: PM Modi inaugurates Supreme Court building

According to Prime Minister Modi, the development cooperation between the two is the heart of New Delhi’s approach to development partnerships and free of any conditions or commercial considerations. (ANI photo)

In line with India’s vision of ‘SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in that country. The building is first India assisted infrastructure project located in Port Louis, completed on schedule and much below the cost estimated. It had received grant assistance of $ 28.12 million from India.

Today’s inauguration has once again demonstrated India’s role as a reliable partner of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean region and New Delhi’s commitment to further deepen the future-oriented partnership between the two countries.

While noting the importance of human-centric approach as the main philosophy of India’s development cooperation, Prime Minister Modi praised the role of people-oriented infrastructure projects which would help in further cementing the ties between the two countries.

The new Supreme Court Building is of modern design and has state of the art facilities, and most importantly is a symbol of cooperation and shared values between the two countries.

According to Prime Minister Modi, the development cooperation between the two is the heart of New Delhi’s approach to development partnerships and free of any conditions or commercial considerations.

India’s development cooperation is marked by the core values of ‘Respect’, ‘Diversity’, ‘Care for the Future’, and ‘Sustainable Development’.

Bilateral Relations with Mauritius

India has been engaging with the country based in the Indian Ocean Region and it is focused on people-oriented projects.

According to sources, a Special Economic Package (SEP) of USD 353 million was announced in 2016, and it was under India’s grant assistance, for five priority infrastructure projects.

These projects included the Metro Express Project- USD 275 m (Phase -1 completed); Supreme Court Building- USD 30 m (completed); New ENT Hospital- USD 14 m (completed); Social Housing project- USD 20 m (ongoing); e-Tablets- USD 14 m (completed).

Lines of Credit (LOC) of USD 600 million at concessional terms have been announced and the focus is on developmental projects. Assistance in the health care sector is being extended for the construction of — a Renal Unit; 4 Medi-clinics and two Area Health Centers AHCs (USD 12 million).

COVID Assistance:

India was the first to send a medical consignment to Mauritius to deal with the COVID pandemic and this included Hydrocloroquine (HCQ) tablet and other essential medicines. Also a medical team was sent, and a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines too.