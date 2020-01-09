New Army chief in Siachen! Gen M M Naravane visits the coldest battlefield in the world

At the Siachen Base Camp, Naravane laid a wreath at the iconic Siachen War Memorial in honour of all the brave Siachen Warriors.

For his first visit outside Delhi after taking over as the new Indian Army Chief Gen M M Naravane chose forward posts Siachen sector (world’s highest & coldest battlefield) to get first-hand information on the operational situation and troop’s preparedness. The new chief on Friday is expected to visit Daulat Beg Oldi opposite the Line of Actual Control with China. The new chief was accompanied by Lt General YK Joshi, Chief of Staff, HQ Northern Command and Lt General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding, ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps and was briefed on the operational readiness being maintained in the Sector. His visit assumes significance as besides interacting with the troops it is also sending a strong message to the adversaries.

At the Siachen Base Camp, Naravane laid a wreath at the iconic Siachen War Memorial in honour of all the brave Siachen Warriors.

Besides preventing Pakistan from the west, the troops deployed on the Saltoro Ridge also push back China from the east.

Last year as has been reported India reactivated the advance landing ground (ALG), which is considered to be the highest airstrip located at an altitude of 16,614-feet, and is around 7-km from the LAC.

IAF chief visits Eastern Air Command

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria who is on a two-day visit to the Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command (EAC) visited six vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations.

And, besides reviewing the operational preparedness at these bases, the Air chief interacted with the local Commanders and the station personnel. According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Air Force, in his interactions urged all Air Warriors, NCs (E), DSC personnel and Civilian staff to ensure a high state of readiness.