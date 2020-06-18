  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nepal upgrades border outpost at Changru

Published: June 18, 2020 5:34 PM

The upgraded border post was inspected by Nepalese Army chief Purna Chandra Thapa on Wednesday, Dharchula SDM AK Shukla told PTI on Thursday.

Nepal has upgraded its border outpost at Changru near Kalapani and converted it into a permanent one manned by armed police personnel, an official said here on Thursday.

Earlier, Changru border outpost, manned by baton wielding policemen, used to be closed during winters from November to March every year. Changru is located in Darchula district of Nepal.

Accompanied by Nepal Armed Police Force IG Shailendra Khanal, Thapa undertook an aerial survey of the entire region, the SDM said. Thapa also inspected the road being built from Dungdung to Changru security post, he said.

The upgradation of the BOP and the Army chief’s visit to the area assumes significance as it was the first by him after the Nepalese Parliament passed a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in India as Nepalese territory.

