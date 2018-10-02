Neighbourhood First: India embarks on HADR to Indonesia

The aircraft has taken off for Chennai & then ferry further to Makkasar in Indonesia.

After Indian Navy, it is now the Indian Air Force (IAF) embarking on a Humanitarian & Disaster Relief (HADR) Mission to Indonesia. The IAF C-130J & C-17 aircraft are taking part in the Operations. The South Asian nation is very important for India in view of China’s rising maritime influence in the region, both India and Indonesia had in May this year agreed to step up defence and maritime cooperation, with plans to develop a strategic Indonesian naval port in the Indian Ocean.

One C-130J aircraft is carrying field hospital from Agra, the C-17 aircraft is carrying NDRF load, mainly consisting tents, generators & medicines. According to the spokesperson of the IAF, “C-130 carrying 37 medical personnel has taken off from Hindan Air Force Station for Chennai. From Chennai the aircraft will take off for Kualanamu International Airport and then move to Palu, Indonesia.”

The medical teams have been instructed to be self contained for 10 days. Accordingly they are carrying their rations, generators, FOL, tentage. In addition, light medical equipment, including X-ray machine & medicines are being carried.

IAF’s C-17 was loaded at Palam with relief material received from NDMA, including 15.66T of tentage & generators, 16 tonnes of medicines. The aircraft has taken off for Chennai & then ferry further to Makkasar in Indonesia.

On Monday, the Indian Navy had diverted three ships that were deployed in Singapore to Indonesia for humanitarian assistance. The Navy decided to deploy INS Tir, Sujata and Shardul to Indonesia. They carried humanitarian aid and disaster relief; bricks carried by ships, the ships are carrying 30,000L of bottled drinking water, 1500L of packed juices, 500L of milk, 700 kg of biscuits, and 20 tents.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered Indonesian President Joko Widodo India’s assistance to the tsunami-hit country.

While offering all assistance in response to the President of Indonesia’s appeal for international aid as a maritime neighbour and as a friend of Indonesia, the two leaders agreed that the details of India’s relief assistance will be worked out through diplomatic and official channels.

The massive 7.5-magnitude tremor struck Friday last week and sent big waves hitting the island of Sulawesi, leaving at least 844 dead in the seaside city of Palu and surrounding areas. The disaster has displaced some 59,000 people and caused widespread destruction.