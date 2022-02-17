Neighbourhood First: India-Bangladesh Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal to become operational soon

In a series of meetings, both India and Bangladesh explored newer areas of cooperation in the energy and connectivity sector.

Later this year, the first unit of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal is expected to be commissioned. The dates for commissioning of the Rampal power plant was finalised on Tuesday during a meeting between Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and Indian Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh. In a series of meetings, both India and Bangladesh explored newer areas of cooperation in the energy and connectivity sector. Both sides talked about various aspects of bilateral cooperation in various aspects of the power, new and renewable energy sector. The High Commissioner of Bangladesh also sought help from India regarding the trilateral cooperation in hydropower energy among Bangladesh, Bhutan and India.

More about the project

It has two units with a capacity to produce around 660 megawatts of electricity each.

It is being set up by BIFPCL- Bangladesh and India Friendship Power Company Ltd, which is a joint venture of 50:50 sharing by India state owned National Thermal Power and Bangladesh Power Development Board. Total cost of the project is estimated at 160 billion taka (Bangladesh currency).

According to sources, the first unit will start producing electricity from June and the second unit is expected to be commissioned in December 2022.

Expert View:

Sharing his view with Financial Express Online,Gautam Lahiri, senior journalist and Bangladesh commentator, says, “Before the upcoming visit of Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen to India both sides have started discussion on joint production of hydro power in neighbouring Bhutan.”

“If the agreement among India-Bangladesh and Bhutan is signed for joint production of hydro power, this will open a new chapter of cooperation between the countries,” he says.

According to Mr Lahiri, “India is planning an ambitious international solar grid from Vietnam to South Africa. Bangladesh is also a signatory of solar alliance and can be benefited from this major initiative and can move towards a clean energy regime in future.

One of the signature friendship projects is the super Rampal thermal power station which is almost ready for generation. Bangladesh can sell power from this unit to India by establishing a transboundary transmission line.”

“As Indian Railways are being technologically upgraded each side can jointly explore the cooperation of capacity building, modern using signalling systems. It can ease the travel of freight trains from Bangladesh to India through the rail line from north Bangladesh to north east India. This will be a game changer in trade relations between two countries,” he opines.

Next week, Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen is likely to visit India. Though dates have not been officially announced, most likely he is coming next week in preparation of the visit of foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and opening up of a Deputy High Commission in Chennai.

Agenda of the Foreign Secretary’s visit to India

Between Feb 23-25, besides meeting with his Indian counterpart Harsh Shringla, he will meet with other senior officers too in New Delhi.

He will start his visit to India by inaugurating a new deputy high commission located in Chennai. This will be the first in the South and the fifth in the country. Bangladesh has assistant and deputy high commissions located in Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Agartala.

According to an officer who wished to remain anonymous, in New Delhi, during Masud Bin Momen visit, both sides will review bilateral relations and also, India-backed development projects in neighbouring countries.

Preparing for Foreign Minister Abdul Momen’s visit

The minister is expected to visit either in March or in May after the end of the month of Ramzan.