Neighbourhood First: Foreign Secretary Shringla heads to Dhaka to discuss PM Modi’s visit

Over the weekend to give priority to India’s Neighbourhood First policy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will undertake his first foreign visit to Bangladesh. During his two day visit to Dhaka from March1-2, the foreign secretary who has also served as India’s High Commissioner for three years before moving to the US will finalise the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the neighbouring country later in the month. Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to Dhaka for a day on March 16 at the invitation of his counterpart Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He is likely to join other world leaders in the opening ceremony of birth centenary celebrations of founder of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahman.

“Most likely Modi will deliver the keynote address, highlighting the fact that Bangladesh has become a secular country under the leadership of Bangabandhu and the legacy carried on by his daughter and the present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” opines Gautam Lahiri, a Bangladesh expert.

The focus of Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh will be on strengthening of defence cooperation, trade-related issues and people to people contact, adds Lahiri.

On the agenda would be introducing more rail connections in addition to the already existing ones. “Talks are going on to increase the frequency of Moitri and Bandhan Express between Dhaka –Kolkata and Khulna –Kolkata. Plans are to increase it from the current four days a week to five days,” he says.

India-Bangladesh Military Cooperation

In 2017, the two countries had signed an MoU of defence cooperation during the visit of Prime Minister Hasina and this was followed by a line of credit of $500 million from India meant just for purchasing defence equipment from India. However “the two sides in the last two years have just been discussing the modalities of utilisation of funds,” says Lahiri.

“A branch of EXIM Bank located in Dhaka has been identified by India through which the Line of Credit will be disbursed”, he said.