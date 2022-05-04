Neighbourhood First: FMs of India and Bangladesh to discuss maritime security and FTA later this month

Keeping an eye for greater integration of the North East with the neighbouring Bangladesh, the next round of bilateral talks between the two sides later this month and the venue will be Assam.

“For the talks scheduled to take place from May 27-29, Guwahati, was proposed by New Delhi and has been accepted by Dhaka. Issues including connectivity, Comprehensive trade agreement, military cooperation and much are on the agenda of talks between the foreign ministers of both countries,” says Gautam Lahiri, senior journalist and Bangladesh commentator.

This is the first time that the dialogue between the two sides will take place outside New Delhi.

The bilateral talks are going to be between the foreign ministers of both countries — Dr S Jaishankar and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen. Both these top ministers will also likely to participate in a dialogue which is being organised by a think tank ‘Asian Confluence’ in Guwahati at the same time.

Expected Agenda

Though no official dates have been announced, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to visit India sometime in July. Therefore this bilateral meeting in Guwahati is important as it is preparatory in nature and the agenda for the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart will be firmed up.

Also as has been reported earlier, both ministers during their discussions will focus on early conclusion of Bangladesh-specific Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA); energy security, joint production of COVID-19 vaccines; military cooperation, blue economy as well as connectivity.

By 2026, Bangladesh is moving from least developed status to that of being designated as a developing nation. And there will be changes in its economic engagements. The two sides are already discussing CEPA and both are exploring new avenues for cooperation, specifically in the energy sector – like civil and nuclear energy, renewable energy as well as emerging technologies.

Recently, India’s external affairs minister Dr Jaishankar had met with his counterpart of Bangladesh and during the talks, the Bangladesh side sought early conclusion of the long pending Teesta river water sharing agreement. And also sharing of waters of other two rivers: Feni and Kushiary.

Under the BBIN (Bangladesh Bhutan India Nepal) platform which is about hydro-power connectivity between countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, and India. Including Nepal in this initiative is also on the agenda.

The meeting between the ministers later this month is expected to identify new areas for deepening cooperation between the two neighbours and also people to people relations.

India & Bangladesh Military Cooperation

When the ministers meet defence cooperation, with focus on maritime cooperation will be on the table for discussion. Also joint production of the military platforms will also be on the table.

It has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online that India has offered USD 500 million Line of Credit to the neighbouring country to buy military platforms from India. However, there has been no satisfactory movement in this direction.

A resolution is expected to be firmed up related to the joint production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Connectivity

For strengthening connectivity which will help in increasing bilateral trade, later this month a freight train service from Dhaka to Siliguri in North West Bengal is expected to take off. There will also be a passenger train going on the same route which will help in deepening people to people connect.

Removal of Tariffs

Bangladesh is also keen on the relaxation of Para Tariff Barriers for goods exports and is also keen on the removal of anti-dumping duty on jute products.

Expert view

According to Gautam Lahiri, Bangladesh commentator and a senior journalist, “Connectivity is very important for both sides as it can unlock huge trade potential connecting South East Asia. Remember when external affairs minister Dr Jaishankar visited Dhaka and met Prime Minister Hasina she had offered Chittagong Port to be trade focal point for north eastern states. At present Agartala to Kolkata port is more than 1500 km. But Chittagong is only 450 km away.”

Also, “To unlock huge trade potential India is pushing a free trade agreement with Bangladesh as comprehensive economic engagement. The bilateral talks between the foreign ministers later this month may give directions for a roadmap for completion of FTA,” Mr Lahiri explains.

According to him, “The visit of PM Hasina may be decided and a new power sharing agreement among four nations under BBIN is also on the anvil.”