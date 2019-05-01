Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

By:
Published: May 1, 2019 2:13:43 PM

Naxals torched around 25 vehicles of a road construction company in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra early on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Dadapur in Kurkheda tehsil. (ANI Photo)

Naxals torched around 25 vehicles of a road construction company in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra early on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at Dadapur in Kurkheda tehsil, Shailesh Balkawade, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli told PTI.

“A group of Maoists gathered around 3.30 am at Dadapur where the construction of a national highway has been going on since the last few months,” he said.

They torched the vehicles, which were parked along the road, using kerosene and diesel, the officer added.

“After setting the vehicles on fire, the Naxals escaped into the forest. A search operation has been launched,” he said. A formal complaint about the incident is yet to be lodged, Balkawade said.

