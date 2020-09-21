  • MORE MARKET STATS

Naxal violence now in just 46 districts in country: MHA tells RS

By: |
September 21, 2020 2:09 PM

Reddy also said 350 security personnel, 963 civilians and 871 Naxals were killed in violence in LWE affected areas from 2015 till August 15, 2020.

A total of 4,022 Naxals have also surrendered during the same period, he said.A total of 4,022 Naxals have also surrendered during the same period, he said.

The Home Ministry on Monday said the Naxal violence has reduced considerably in the country and the menace is prevalent now in just 46 districts.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 90 districts in 11 states in the country are considered left-wing extremism (LWE) affected and covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Related News

However, the LWE related violent incidents were reported in 61 districts in 2019 and in only 46 districts in the first half of 2020, he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Reddy also said 350 security personnel, 963 civilians and 871 Naxals were killed in violence in LWE affected areas from 2015 till August 15, 2020.

A total of 4,022 Naxals have also surrendered during the same period, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Naxal violence now in just 46 districts in country MHA tells RS
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1South China Sea Watch: Taiwan alarm and Indonesia standoff
2India, Maldives will support each other in fight against health, economic impact of COVID-19: PM Modi
3INS Viraat’s final journey! 57 glorious years of world’s longest-serving warship in Indian Navy, Royal Navy