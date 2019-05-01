Naxal attack in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli: 15 policemen, 1 driver martyred after vehicle blown off by IED blast

Naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli: Fifteen police personnel and a driver were martyred after Naxals targetted the vehicle that they were travelling in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district today. The vehicle was blown off by an IED blast carried out by Naxals this afternoon. Exchange of fire is underway between Police and Naxals at the site of blast, according to ANI report. The Improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred as the police vehicle reached Lendhari nallah in Kurkheda area, an official was quoted as saying by PTI. Earlier in the day, 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor were torched by the Naxals. The brave personnel, who lost lives in the blast, were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli Police. The QRT team was on way to inspect the torched vehicles, the official told PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the "despicable attack" on the security personnel. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP. Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told media that 15 police jawans and a driver have lost their lives in this incident, according to ANI report. PM Modi in a tweet said sacrifices of brave personnel would never be forgotten. PM Modi expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared, PM Modi vowed. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said that he was anguished to know that 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by naxals.