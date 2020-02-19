Naxal killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Published: February 19, 2020 3:08:53 PM

On Tuesday, a CoBRA commando was killed and another injured in a gunfight with Naxals in Kistaram area of Sukma. 

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Wednesday morning, police said. The skirmish took place in a forest near Tondamarka village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Separate squads of the DRG, CRPF’s elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday launched the operation in the forest, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, he said. When the DRG patrolling team was cordoning off a forest area on Chintagufa-Chintalnar junction on Wednesday, an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said.

After guns fell silent, body of an ultra was recovered from the spot, he said, adding that search operation was still underway in the area. On Tuesday, a CoBRA commando was killed and another injured in a gunfight with Naxals in Kistaram area of Sukma.

