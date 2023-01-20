Navy to get `VAGIR’ sub next week; no Air-independent Propulsion deployed

Early next week Indian Navy is all set to commission the fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir – which will then become `INS Vagir’. So far the Indian Navy has commissioned four Kalvari class submarines under Project 75. The commissioning of another submarine will help in enhancing the navy’s capabilities to further the country’s maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

This submarine as reported earlier is being built by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) Mumbai and is under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France. The commissioning will be on Jan 23, 2023, and the Chief of the Naval Staff Adm R Hari Kumar will be the chief guest.

History: Its Glorious Past and Inception

On November 1, 1973 the erstwhile Vagir was commissioned into the Indian Navy and she undertook numerous operational missions and these included deterrent patrols. According to the Indian Navy after serving for almost three decades this submarine was decommissioned on Jan 7, 2002.

New Avatar

In 2020 on Nov 12 it was launched and among all indigenously manufactured submarines till date in its new avatar it has the distinction of having the lowest build time. The maiden sortie undertaken in February 2022 marked the commencement of sea trials. Prior to being commissioned this submarine has undergone a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and demanding sea trials. Financial Express Online reported last month that the submarine was delivered to the Navy by M/s MDL.

It is Ferocious Fifth : Importance

This submarine will help to boost the capability of the navy and to further the country’s maritime interests. It has the capability to undertake different missions including surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and anti-surface warfare missions.

Sand Shark – what does it signify?

According to the navy the Sand Shark represents ‘Stealth and Fearlessness’. These are the two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner.

VAGIR without AIP

As per the original plan the last of the Kalvari class subs were to be fitted with the indigenous Air-independent Propulsion (AIP). However the AIP being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is still at the laboratory stage and is not ready for any sort of trials. According to reports the DRDO AIP is planned to be a retrofit onboard the first submarine which is expected to come up in 2024-25.

Why the delay?

Sources told Financial Express Online that the AIP once it comes out of the lab it has to undergo stringent tests before it can be put on any of the Kalvari class subs. “No boat can be cut up to put in an AIP which is not tested. It’s not a `plug-in’ technology,” explained a former naval officer.

The AIP is an important instrument that helps conventionally powered submarines to operate without the need for outside air. And a submarine of the Kalvari class when fitted with an AIP system onboard will enable it to run its electric propulsion motor and electrical network.

Why the need?

With the growing presence of the Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean region and its attempts to expand its presence from the Indian Ocean Region to the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Navy has to have the AIP on its submarines. Incidentally next door neighbor Pakistan has acquired submarines from China with the AIP system.