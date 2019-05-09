Navies from India, Japan, the US and the Philippines hold major exercise in South China Sea

India, Japan, the US and the Philippines hold six-day major Naval exercises in the South China Sea aimed to deepen the existing partnership and foster mutual understanding among participating navies. Between May 3-9, Indian Naval Ships INS Kolkata and INS Shakti carried out Group Sail with ships of Japan, Philippines and the US in the South China Sea which witnessed the participation of six combatants from the four participating countries. From India Guided Missile Destroyer INS Kolkata and Fleet Support Ship INS Shakti; Helicopter Carrier JMSDF Izumo and Guided Missile Destroyer JMSDF Murasame of Japan; Frigate BRP Andres Bonifacio of Philippines and Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer USS Williams P Lawrence of the US, all participated. The Group Sail exercise with naval ships of Japan, the Philippines and the US unlined India\u2019s commitment to operating with like-minded nations to ensure safe maritime environment through enhanced interoperability. And they undertook various exercises en route which included formation manoeuvring, underway replenishment runs, cross-deck flying and exchange of Sea Riders. According to the Indian Navy\u2019s official spokesperson Capt DK Sharma, the ships participating in the Group Sail are on return passage from their successful deployment to South and East China Seas as part of the annual Eastern Fleet overseas Deployment during which they visited Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, Qingdao, China and Busan, South Korea. As has been reported by the Financial Express Online, at Qingdao, the Indian naval ships had participated in the International Fleet Review (IFR) as part of the 70th Anniversary Celebration of PLA (Navy). In South Korea, the Indian Navy had participated in the Opening Ceremony of Maritime Security (MS) Field Training Exercise (FTX) under the aegis of ADMM-PLUS. And on its way back, in ADMM-PLUS MS FTX Phase I exercises from between May 1-3 off South Korea with Navies of Brunei, China, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and the US. The Group Sail took place between May 3-9, and now the ships leave for the Phase II of ADMM-PLUS MS FTX scheduled from May 9-12 in the South China Sea. On completion of Phase II, all participating ships including INS Kolkata and INS Shakti are expected to attend the closing ceremony of ADMM-PLUS MS and participate in the International Maritime Defence Expo (IMDEX) 2019 in Singapore.