Naval Commanders to meet next week, talks on region’s geo-strategic situation

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and other emerging threats, the second edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference is going to take place in New Delhi from Oct 31-Nov 3, 2022.

The conference which serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level would focus on the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the readiness of the Navy to deal with the same.

Issues on the table to be discussed

According to an official statement of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Chief of the Naval Staff and other Naval Commanders during the three day meeting will review major Operational, Materiel, Training, Logistics, Human Resource Development, and Administrative activities undertaken by the service in the last few months. The commanders will also further deliberate upon future plans for different and important initiatives and activities.

Significance of the Commanders Conference

In view of the fast paced developments in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as well as in other parts of the world, the conference taking place has its own relevance and significance.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh expresses concern over ‘dirty bomb’ to Russian defence minister

Preferred Security Partner

The navy with a future-ready outlook has focused on being a Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive force. In its operational tasking it has witnessed significant growth over the year which is in line with India’s rising maritime interests. And is prepared to counter all maritime security challenges emerging in the IOR and beyond due to the geo-strategic situations.

Tri-Service synergy

According to the MoD, defence minister Rajnath Singh will also address the Naval Commanders and interact with them. This will be followed by an interaction between the new Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force would also interact with the Naval Commanders. The interaction will address the convergence of the three Services with reference to the common operational environment, readiness towards the defence of the country and its national interests as well as avenues of augmenting Tri-Service synergy.