Naval chopper makes precautionary landing, crew safe

A naval helicopter today made a 'precautionary landing' near Arakkonam in the district following an engine warning alarm indication, but the two crew members were safe, defence officials said.

By: | Vellore | Published: May 31, 2018 11:34 PM
A naval helicopter today made a ‘precautionary landing’ near Arakkonam in the district following an engine warning alarm indication, but the two crew members were safe, defence officials said. “A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy had undertaken a precautionary landing at Veernaryana Puram village, about 13 km from Arakkonam after the pilot observed engine warning alarm indication,” a PIB (Defence) release said. The helicopter, which took off from INS Rajali, was on a routine training sortie with two crew members onboard, it said, adding, the “crew and aircraft are safe.”

A technical team was sent from INS Rajali to the landing site for providing necessary assistance and the helicopter returned to the naval air station safely this evening, it said.

