National War Memorial inauguration live updates: PM Modi to unveil India’s first museum for war-heroes

National war memorial inauguration live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate India’s first National war memorial to the country on Monday. The war museum has come at a cost Rs 176 crore near India Gate in New Delhi. The memorial is located in a sprawling 40 acres of land. On Monday evening, PM Modi will light the flame positioned at the bottom of the stone-made obelisk. The event will be attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chiefs of three forces- the Air Force, Army, and Navy. The National war memorial has been built within a year from February 2018 to February 2019. The National war Museum has 16 walls made of granite pieces. These 16 walls have names, ranks and regiments of 25,942 war-heroes etched on it.
Talking about the National War Memorial, PM Modi has said that he always felt pain for not having such a museum in the country. PM Modi during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ said he believed that for Indians, a visit to the National War Memorial will be the same experience as visiting a holy place. PM Modi said that the National War Memorial is a symbol of the nation’s gratitude to those brave-hearts who laid down their lives after India’s Independence.
The museum complex has been built at Rs 176 crore. At the central part of the complex looks like a sunken plot. The design looks like the heritage look of the Central Vista of India Gate, according to officials. The layout of the memorial is located across the National Stadium and behind the India Gate canopy. The national war memorial has four concentric circles, radially outwards, namely, the 'Amar Chakra' or Circle of Immortality, 'Veerta Chakra' or Circle of Bravery, 'Tyag Chakra' or Circle of Sacrifice and 'Rakshak Chakra' or Circle of Protection, according to the senior official.