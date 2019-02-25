National War Memorial inauguration live updates: PM Modi to unveil India’s first museum for war-heroes

National war memorial inauguration. (Image- Defence Spokesperson)

National war memorial inauguration live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate India’s first National war memorial to the country on Monday. The war museum has come at a cost Rs 176 crore near India Gate in New Delhi. The memorial is located in a sprawling 40 acres of land. On Monday evening, PM Modi will light the flame positioned at the bottom of the stone-made obelisk. The event will be attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chiefs of three forces- the Air Force, Army, and Navy. The National war memorial has been built within a year from February 2018 to February 2019. The National war Museum has 16 walls made of granite pieces. These 16 walls have names, ranks and regiments of 25,942 war-heroes etched on it.

Talking about the National War Memorial, PM Modi has said that he always felt pain for not having such a museum in the country. PM Modi during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ said he believed that for Indians, a visit to the National War Memorial will be the same experience as visiting a holy place. PM Modi said that the National War Memorial is a symbol of the nation’s gratitude to those brave-hearts who laid down their lives after India’s Independence.