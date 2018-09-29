National Cadet Corps induct 331 Associate NCC Officers at an impressive POP

The officer cadets went through a rigorous training programme of three months duration.

Selected professors and teachers from all over country, trained to be commissioned as Associate NCC Officers (ANO), marched to the tunes of “Sare Jahan Se Accha” and ‘‘kadam – kadam badhaye jaa’’ rendered by the brass band of the Grenadiers Regimental Centre, Jabalpur. The ceremony was witnessed by a number of service officers and civil dignitaries, relatives of Officer Cadets, school children and NCC Cadets.

The Passing out Parade (POP) was reviewed by Maj Gen IJS Hundal, Commandant, NCC OTA, Kamptee. Officer Cadet Lt Tejpal and Officer Cadet Dr G Vinod Kumar won the Director General’s Baton for standing first in order of merit amongst the Senior Division and Junior Division respectively. The Director General’s Banner for Inter Coy Championship was won by Arjun Company (Coy) and the parade was commanded by Officer Cadet Lt Tejpal.

The officer cadets went through a rigorous training programme of three months duration, including PT, Yoga, Drill, Leadership & Personality Development and a host of other military and social awareness subjects including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Disaster Management and several others; to empower them to conduct NCC training efficiently in their respective units.

In his address, the reviewing officer urged the passing out ANOs to keep the aims and objectives of NCC and work towards effective nation building, through shaping the young minds. He wanted all ANOs to be role models for the NCC cadets in particular and to the society at large. He also reminded them of their bounden duty to ensure safety and security in effective & efficient conduct of the institutionalized and Camp training curriculum of the NCC. He also expressed his happiness on high standards of Drill and training displayed by the passing out course and complimented Team OTA for the excellent conduct of training in the Academy.