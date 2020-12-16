Nation will always remember sacrifice made by Indian soldiers in 1971 war, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to creation of Bangladesh.
“Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of those courageous soldiers who wrote a new tale of valour during the 1971 war,” Singh tweeted.
“Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. This country will always remember them,” he stated.
