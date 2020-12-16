  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nation will always remember sacrifice made by Indian soldiers in 1971 war, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

By: |
December 16, 2020 1:22 PM

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to creation of Bangladesh.

"Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of those courageous soldiers who wrote a new tale of valour during the 1971 war," Singh tweeted. (Photo source: ANI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the sacrifice made by soldiers during the 1971 war is a source of inspiration for all Indians and the nation will always remember them.?

“Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. This country will always remember them,” he stated.

