Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘Parakram Parv’ in Jodhpur to mark 2nd surgical strike day

Surgical Strike anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Konark stadium in Jodhpur

Surgical Strike anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jodhpur in Rajasthan today to attend the Combined Commanders’ Conference where he inaugurated an Army exhibition ‘Parakram Parv’ at the Military Station. These events kick off the government’s celebration to mark the second surgical strike anniversary when the Indian Army went across the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed terrorist launch pads of Pakistan. PM Modi has already reached the Air Force Station and signed the visitors’ book there. He also laid the wreath at Konark War Memorial.

PM Modi arrived in the city today morning where he was accorded ‘guard of honour’ at the airport. He was received by state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

