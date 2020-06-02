  • MORE MARKET STATS

President Trump invites PM Modi to attend next G-7 Summit in the US

Updated: June 2, 2020 10:19:08 PM

The PMO statement added that President Trump spoke about US Presidency of the Group of Seven, and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of grouping beyond existing membership, to include other important countries including India.

PM Modi also said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed G-7 Summit.

PM Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed in a statement. Over the call, President Trump extended an invitation to PM Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in the USA, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The statement further stated that PM Modi commended President Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with emerging realities of post-COVID world.

PM Modi also said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed Summit, said the PMO.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi expressed concerns regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation, the Prime Minister’s Office added.

A PIB release also stated that PM Modi and President Trump also exchanged views on issues like the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi shared the details of his phone call with President Trump, and said that among other issues the two leaders discussed US Presidency of G-7 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

And PM Modi further added that the India-US ties would be an “important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture”.

