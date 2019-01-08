Narendra Modi, Donald Trump agree to boost bilateral relations between India, US

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 3:44 PM

Last November on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had met.

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, India, US, bilateral ties, New Year greetings, India-US strategic partnership, 2+2 Dialogue, G20 summit, defence newsPrime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (File photo: Reuters)

India and the US have agreed to further boost New Delhi-Washington bilateral ties while taking a positive note on cooperation across various sectors. In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged New Year greetings in a telephonic conversation on Monday evening.

“They expressed satisfaction at the progress in India-US strategic partnership in 2018,” the statement said. According to the statement, “They appreciated developments such as the launch of the new 2+2 Dialogue mechanism and the first-ever trilateral summit of India, the US and Japan.”

Last November on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Modi, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had met. The three countries along with Australia, are part of a quad that was revived in 2017 seeking to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders also “took positive note of growing bilateral cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism and energy and coordination on regional and global issues.” Adding, “The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for further strengthening India-US bilateral relations in 2019.”

