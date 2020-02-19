Namaste Trump: Taj Mahal receives makeover for Donald Trump’s Agra visit

The entire route from Kheria Airport to the iconic Taj Mahal is being cleaned up and given a makeover. (IE photo)

Namaste Trump: Days before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to land in India for his maiden official visit, Agra authorities are beautifying the Taj city. The entire route from Kheria Airport to the iconic Taj Mahal is being cleaned up and given a makeover. According to Agra magistrate Arun Kumar, President Trump is scheduled to pay a visit to Agra on February 24. President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will be in India for a two-day visit on February 24 and 25.

Reports, which emerged earlier had stated that according to the tentative schedule, President Trump is likely to reach Agra at 4.30 pm after his visit to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, and he is likely to stay in the Taj city for a span of two hours.

Reports also stated that ahead of the official visit, walls and streets of Agra are also getting a makeover by the municipal corporation. While artists have been asked to paint and beautify the walls around Taj, machines have been deployed to clean up the roads. The dividers on the roads are also being repainted, that too in stripes as a warm welcome to the President and his family.

Reports also said that President Donald Trump might attend a local cultural show which would be held at an auditorium near Taj Mahal.

Earlier in January, a recce of the Taj Mahal and nearby areas was conducted by an advanced security team consisting of 40 members from the US before they gave final approval for President Trump’s visit.

On Monday also, US officials, accompanied by officials of the local administration, held a security check of the Taj Mahal to ensure that the visit would be safe for President Trump and his family. The US officials also briefed the local administration regarding the high-profile visit.

News 18 quoted a senior UP government official as saying that the administration has been directed to make arrangement for the US President’s visit on both February 24 and 25. He added that while it is more likely that President Donald Trump would visit Agra on the second day, they are awaiting the final schedule for the visit.

President Donald Trump is coming to India for the first time since he took over the reins of the US in 2017 and it is expected that during his visit, India and the US will sign a trade deal.