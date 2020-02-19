Namaste Trump: Obama’s top diplomat heaps praise on Modi, Trump for energizing Indian-American community

New Delhi sees the developed bilateral relations with the US as a counterbalancing measure in Asia.

Namaste Trump: As the US President Donald Trump’s visit to India is nearing, the expectations and the impact it can bring on the India-US bilateral relations are getting wider. Now, Donald Trump’s visit has received higher praise from an unexpected corner. The Chairman and CEO of Asia Group, Kurt Campbell who was also one of the top diplomats in the previous Barack Obama administration has said that the Trump’s way of persuading people has given never-seen-before energy to Indian-Americans, as per a report in the news agency PTI. Campbell further said that the Democrats are set to lose their strongholds on Indians living in the United States. He pointed out that the Indian-Americans, as a community that has voted en-masse for the Democrats but things have become different now.

Campbell, who also served as former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs heaped praise on Prime Minister Modi for achieving a monumental feat of maintaining cordial relations with both Donald Trump and Barack Obama who stand poles apart in their politics and foreign policy strategies. He said that it was impossible for any leader to convince either of the presidents that one was loved more than the other but PM Modi could manage to persuade Trump that he loved him more than he loved Barack Obama. Kurt Campbell has said this on the occasion of the release of a book named “Fateful triangle: How China shaped US-India relations” which is written by Indian-American scholar Tanvi Madan, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute.

Tanvi Madan also said that Trump is set to get a grand welcome in India. She emphasized on the point that New Delhi sees the developed bilateral relations with the US as a counterbalancing measure in Asia. She reiterated the importance, the US carries for India to build its military capability as well for the people-to-people relations between the two countries. However, she did not miss to point out New Delhi’s sense of ambiguity on the developing ties between Russia and China.

In a tweet, the senior fellow at the Brookings Institute shared her frustration at sceptics on the issue of India-US bilateral relations and especially Trump’s visit to India. She said that if Trump had not decided to visit India, the critics would have started to write óbituaries of the relationship’ and now when the US President’s visit is slated on February 24 and 25, they are questioning its objectives.