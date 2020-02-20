Namaste Trump: No India-US bilateral trade deal but lots on the plate

Both India and the US is not keen to rush into a trade deal and the trade deal is not stuck. (File photo: Reuters)

Namaste Trump: Accompanied by a very strong official delegation, the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are arriving for a two-day visit on Monday, February 24. His three-leg visit will start from the first stop in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. The state is very important as it is an important part of India’s Independence Movement and Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s life. The two leaders will also inaugurate World’s largest stadium.

Then the visiting leader will leave for Agra before coming to New Delhi. According to foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, “This will President Trump’s first visit to India and it is also going to be the first standalone visit by a US President to India.”

Also, in terms of the number of meetings between the two leaders this will the fifth meeting in eight months – the two leaders have earlier met in Osaka, Biarritz in France, Houston, and New York in the US.

What will be discussed?

A wide range of issues including the Trade Agreement, the situation in the Gulf, Energy Security, Space & Military Cooperation, Science & Technology, R&D and issues related to Immigration and H1B Visas.

Trade Agreement

Both India and the US is not keen to rush into a trade deal and the trade deal is not stuck.

According to sources “The two sides want to reach an understanding with outcomes that balance both sides.” Adding, “India and the US does not want to rush into a deal as the issues involved are complicated and if decisions are taken in a hurry are expected to impact the lives of the people and there will be long term economic implications.”

The talks will carry on between the officials of the two countries and work towards a win-win solution for both sides. “There is no rush for a trade deal on the eve of the visit,” the source stated.

To a question if the deal is stuck, the source said, “It is an ongoing process and the two sides are looking at a larger Free Trade Agreement.”

According to the source, the bilateral trade between India and the US has seen a growth of more than 10 per cent per annum in the last two years.

Also, there has been a decline in the deficit and is expected to go down further as New Delhi is planning to import more crude from the US and buy ore civilian aircraft.

Presently, the US is the 6th largest importer of crude oil to India and India is its 4th largest customer.