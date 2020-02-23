Namaste Trump: Know about the ‘Beast’ and Marine One – special limousine & helicopter for the US President

Namaste Trump: The Beast car and Marine One (Reuters)

Donald Trump India visit: The US President and the First Lady have special vehicles for ferrying them around when they travel. These are no ordinary vehicles. `The Beast’ – are two General Electric-made Cadillac One limousines which have been modified and have the same Washington DC licence plates – 800-002. These identical Cadillac One limousines come with armour-plated bodies have special protective foam which covers the fuel tanks.

Fitted with bullet-proof windows these vehicles have medical supplies and special fridge which has the President’s blood type. Also, these special Limousines come equipped with night vision cameras, built-in satellite phone as well as tear gas grenade launchers. In case of a flat tyre, steel-rimmed wheels have been used to reinforce them and will allow the Beat to move.

The President’s motorcade has two or three Bell Boeing Osprey MV-22 escort multi-mission, tilt-rotor military aircraft, backup vehicles, and intelligence teams. Also, there are counter-attack teams which have special communications SUV, and secret agents. The end of the motorcade is of medical and media vehicles and an ambulance.

Marine One Helicopter

When the US President travels overseas Marine One helicopter goes with him. Even on the India visit, there is a Marine One Helicopter which will fly as part of larger aerial security. VH-3D Sea King or VH-60N White Hawk, operated by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) come equipped with communication systems and anti-missile defence systems.

The fleet is looked after by around 800 USMC personnel and the Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) is according to officials charged with the transportation of the US President.

The helicopter which has reached Ahmedabad is likely to be used to ferry the US President from the Motera Cricket Stadium, world’s biggest cricket stadium having a helipad to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for the second leg of the visit.