Namaste Trump: India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump, says PM Modi

Ahmedabad is all decked up for the grand welcome of President Donald Trump. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India looked forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump, who is arriving tomorrow (Monday) for a two-day maiden visit to the country. “India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad,” the prime minister tweeted. PM Modi wrote this while commenting on a video shared by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani with the caption: “entire Gujarat speaks in one voice- #NamasteTrump!”

Earlier in the day, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police Ashish Bhatia informed that US President Trump will arrive tomorrow at 11: 30 am. Upon his arrival, there will be cultural events at the Airport. After this, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will take part in a 22-km mega roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport. The roadshow will begin at 12 pm. On the way to Motera Stadium, the US President will stop at Sabarmati Ashram.

India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad! https://t.co/fAVx9OUu1j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2020

According to Ashish Bhatia, the event ‘Namaste Trump’ at Motera Stadium will end by 3 PM. Trump will then head to Agra at 3:30 PM. After visiting Taj Mahal, Trump would then depart for Delhi.

Ahmedabad is all decked up for the grand welcome of President Donald Trump. To ensure the security, 33 deputy commissioners of police, 75 assistant commissioners of police, 300 police inspectors, 1000 sub-inspectors, 12000 jawans, and 2000 women police personnel have been deployed across the city.

On February 25, Trump and first lady Melania will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to pay homage to the ‘samadhi’ of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. After this, Trump and Modi will have delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House.