Namaste Trump: Hum Sabse Milenge! Donald Trump tweets in Hindi

Donald Trump India Visit: The US President Donald Trump has tweeted in Hindi minutes before his arrival at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel International Stadium. His Tweet, in Hindi, reads, “We are eager to visit India. We are on the way and will see you all soon in a few hours!” Trump’ tweet instantly got attention and is going viral. PM Narendra Modi also replied to his Tweet in with famous Sanskrit phrase – ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ which means the guest is god. Trump is scheduled to arrive at Ahmedabad airport at around 1130 hours on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ahmedabad and breaking the protocol, he will be welcoming the Trumps at the airport.

Donald Trump India Visit Live: PM Modi in Ahmedabad



अतिथि देवो भव: https://t.co/mpccRkEJCE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020



Earlier on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi tweeted that India is awaiting the arrival of US President Donald Trump and added that his visit will strengthen the growing ties and friendship between the two democracies. Talking to media before boarding Air Force One from Andrews Air Force Base, Donald Trump said that he gets along very well with PM Narendra Modi and is looking forward to his India visit. We will be with millions and millions of people, Trump said.

Along with Donald Trump, First lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are also arriving in India. This will be Ivanka Trump’s second India visit. She earlier visited India in November 2017.

Ivanka Trump also tweeted on Sunday and shared her excitement saying: “Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honoured to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger!”

Trumps are set to get a warm and grand welcome in Gujarat’s largest city Ahmedabad. There will be a roadshow from Airport to the newly constructed Motera Stadium where a Howdy Modi-style event Namaste Trump is scheduled in the afternoon. Trumps and PM Modi are also expected to visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram. They will visit Taj Mahal, Agra in the evening before coming to New Delhi in the night.