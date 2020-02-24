Namaste Trump: Donald Trump, Melania spin Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram, write message for ‘great friend PM Modi’

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and PM Modi at Sabarmati Ashram. (ANI)

Donald Trump India Visit: The US President Donald Trump has arrived in Gujarat’s largest city Ahmedabad. On his way to the newly constructed Motera Stadium, President Trump visited Mahatma Gandhi’s famous Sabarmati Ashram with the First lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Trumps stayed there for some time as PM Modi showed them Bapu’s Ashram. In Sabarmati Ashram’s visitor book, Trump wrote a message and called his visit ‘wonderful’. “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi…Thank You, Wonderful Visit!,” Trump penned.

President Trump and his wife Melania also tried their hands at spinning Gandhi’s famous ‘charkha’ or the spinning wheel at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram. Trumps were accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi enroute Motera stadium and went around the Ashram as PM turned guide for them. Ashram staff briefed the US President and the First lady about Gandhiji and the significance of charkha as a symbol of self-reliance during India’s freedom struggle.

Earlier, Air Force One landed at Ahmedabad airport at 11.37 am for the first leg of Trump’s India visit. PM Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad in the morning and breaking the protocol, he welcomed the Trumps at the Sardar Patel Airport. Trump and PM Modi were welcomed by thousands of people who lined up along Ahmedabad roads leading to the Motera Stadium. The two leaders will attend Namaste Trump event there inaugurating the world’s largest cricket stadium.

After Ahmedabad, Trumps will visit Agra’s Taj Mahal and later arrive in Delhi for the official leg of Donald Trump’s India visit.

President Trump is joined by her daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. This is Trump’s second visit to India but first as the US President. He visited India in 2014 before running for US Presidency. He was in Mumbai for his Trump Tower project in the maximum city.