Naga Peace Accord: The Ramifications of the accord for the region

By Lt Col Manoj K Channan (Retd)

Nagaland for the unfamiliar; sounds mystical, intriguing and a mystery. In the far East of the subcontinent and in a different time zone, the Naga Hills are a delight to visit. And is seldom in the news and if at all; for the odd skirmish with the forces or the ongoing peace process.

Nagaland declared its independence on August 14, 1947, a day prior to the Independence granted to India by the British. It has sixteen major tribes consisting of Angami, Ao, Chakhesang, Chang, Kachari, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Kuki, Lotha, Phom, Pochury, Rengma, Sangtam, Sumi, Yimchunger and Zeme-Liangmai (Zeliang).

Manipur has Tangkhuls in Ukhrul district in the East. They live in eight territorial areas in the Ukhrul district and their sub-tribes and nationalities have distinct languages and dialects.

The Zeliangrong is a composite group of three related tribes inhabiting in the Tamenglong district of Western Manipur. The three groups are Rongmei (Kabuis), Liangmei and Zemei (also called Kacha Nagas).

Each tribe is unique in character with its own distinct customs language and dress. Inter-tribal conflicts exist, and they have their own dynamics. NSCN (IM) is the dominant Group which has its leadership from the Tangkhul and Sema tribes. The Government of India and the NSCN(IM) agreed to a Ceasefire on August 01, 1997 which was primarily limited to the geographical region of Nagaland. The informal ceasefire was extended to the Ukhrul district of Manipur; dominated by the Nagas, to give Peace a chance. Since then, peace has held with both parties adhering to the informal ceasefire.

The Nagas have been demanding a Greater Nagaland (Nagalim) which includes Nagaland, Hill districts of Manipur and territory of Arunachal Pradesh (Mon district) and part of Assam, with complete independence, separate flag and its own constitution.

The Peace Accord was to be signed on October 31, 2019; which has got delayed. The Government of India and the Naga representatives have agreed to have a separate Flag which may be allowed for Non-Government Purposes and both sides have agreed to drop the Naga constitution for the time being.

The government interlocutors have reportedly developed a consensus for discussing this further with the State Governments of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

What are the major challenges? Manipur as a state has 80 per cent of its landmass in the hill sector with approximately 20 per cent of its population. The valley has 80 per cent of the population with 20 per cent of the landmass which includes the huge Logtak lake of 287 square kilometres. The pain point is evident. As per media reports a Manipur Government in Exile has set up its office in the UK in the past few days; this is indicative of the Meitei interest being ignored.

The state governments in all the three states are from BJP and hence they may give their consensus for the Naga Peace Accord. What is to be seen is; as to how the Meitei dominated the population of Imphal valley are appeased. It would be worth mentioning that there are a number of Underground Groups (most are not formally organised) capable of creating mischief for the law enforcement agencies.

The Nagas in the past have been blocking the main road axis of Dimapur – Kohima – Senapati -Imphal, to put pressure on the government. The other road axis is Imphal – Ukhrul – Kharasom – Jessami and the third road axis available is Imphal – Silchar. The latter two need to be developed for sustained movement.

Freight trains run on Silchar – Jiribam segment so do Passenger services which started on May 27, 2016. Currently, the broad gauge line is completely up to Dholakhal railway station and freight trains are running up to Dholakhal station on the Jiribam – Tupul section of the Jiribam – Imphal section. There is also a plan to connect this line to Moreh, India to link Myanmar with Rail.

For the peace to sustain in the region the solution is likely to be complex as there are many stakeholders and merely signing an agreement with the Nagas is not going to help. The state governments of the states must develop a consensus within their population and come on a common page to allow development, improve infrastructure, job creation and develop universities for higher education.

The region is the gateway to other South-East Asian countries and therefore increased economic activity is an opportunity for all-round development. It is abundant with many historical sites of World War II for international tourism, local craftsmen are creative – with great export potential, Agro-food parks need to be set up to boost trade and increase revenue generation. Local Festivals and gourmet food need to be promoted internationally, to increase the tourist footfall. Issues related to travel due to government regulations of Inner Line Permits need to be done away.

Though the Peace Accord is expected to get signed in the future, the failure is likely to push the region into a bitter fight for moral ascendancy to regain its position of power in the Naga Hills and its adjoining areas.

Some implications are: upsurge in the Insurgency in Imphal valley; NSCN(IM) in the past; supported many Underground Groups; in the North Eastern States; which will get revived; receiving support in kind and warlike stores. Main supporters of NSCN(IM) have been the Chinese and Pakistan intelligence agencies, which will go all out to de-stabilise the region.

This is a chance for the current NSCN(IM) leadership to be “hailed as hero’s”; to sum up, I quote Estella Eliot; “Peace brings with it so many positive emotions that it is worth aiming for in all circumstances”

(The author is a veteran of the Indian Army. The views expressed are personal.)