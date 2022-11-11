Myanmar, food and energy security to be focus at ASEAN summit

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and tension in the Korean Peninsula, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has left for Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit. Both are taking place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia which is the current Chair of ASEAN on November 12 and 13.

The two summits are expected to set the stage for the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali, Indonesia, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be there from Nov 14-16. The G20 Leaders summit will be attended by the US president Joe Biden, Chinese Xi Jinping among others. According to an official announcement from Moscow Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will be attending on behalf of President Vladimir Putin.

After the ASEAN Summit, G20 Leaders Summit, the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum is scheduled to take place in Bangkok.

However neither the Chinese President nor the Russian President is attending the ASEAN or the East Asia Summits. Both the countries have sent in their high level delegations.

Agenda of the two summits

The ASEAN leaders as well as the dialogue partners are expected to focus on the growing violence in Myanmar, disputes in South China Sea, Climate Change, regional trade, post Covid-19 economic recovery among other issues of interest to all countries. Issues related to the growing food and energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, more focus on deepening trade and economic relations and also China’s aggressive stance towards Taiwan too are expected to be discussed.

All the world leaders at the summit will also review the commemorative activities which have been held during the course of the year and will exchange views on the future course of the relationship as well as discuss regional and global developments.

India & ASEAN

Briefing the media-persons ahead of the visit, Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that this is the Vice President’s first foreign visit in his current capacity. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is accompanying him for the summit.

VP’s agenda in Cambodia

According to Secretary Kumar, the Vice President is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia and other dignitaries of that country.

There are bilateral meetings with other leaders expected to take place on the sideline of the summits in Cambodia, he said.

Some MoUs which have been discussed are expected to be concluded on the sidelines and the Vice President’s visit would help in deepening India’s capacity building and demining cooperation there.

On arriving in Phnom Penh the Vice President will be interacting with the Indian community and also with friends of India.

He will call on the King of Cambodia and meet Senate President Say Chhum too.

ASEAN–India Commemorative Summit

He will attend theASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and also participate in the 17th East Asia Summit which comprises the ten ASEAN member states.

ASEAN Member states & dialogue Partners

Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei Darussalam. There are eight dialogue partners including India, Republic of Korea, Australia, China, Japan, Russia, New Zealand, and the US.

Act East Policy: India & Cambodia

According to Secretary Kumar in the context of India’s Act East Policy and ASEAN, the country has continued to be a reliable partner and an important interlocutor.

India has stood by Cambodia through its most difficult periods in history, said the MEA official. And the linkages between the two countries are manifested in Buddhist religion, and the magnificent temples of Cambodia, most notably Angkor Wat, Ta Phrom and Preah Vihear.