Mumbai: Indian Navy observes 53rd Submarine Day

By: |
December 8, 2020 4:50 PM

Submarine Day is observed to remember and honour submariners who made supreme sacrifice in their service, it was stated.

India navy, Western Naval Command , submarine day, INS Vajrabahu at Naval Dockyard , INS KalvariThe 53rd Submarine Day commemorates the maiden unfurling of the naval ensign on the erstwhile INS Kalvari at Riga, Latvia,

The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy observed the 53rd Submarine Day here on Tuesday, an official said.Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief of the Western Naval Command, laid a wreath at the memorial of INS Vajrabahu at Naval Dockyard here, a release stated.

The Vice Admiral was by accompanied by Rear Admiral V Srinivas, the senior-most submariner presently posted in Mumbai.

The 53rd Submarine Day commemorates the maiden unfurling of the naval ensign on the erstwhile INS Kalvari at Riga, Latvia, the release said.

