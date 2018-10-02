Mumbai-Goa leg of WNC golden jubilee sailing expedition flagged off

The Mumbai-Goa leg is approximately 250 Nm and `Bulbul’ is likely to arrive in Goa on October 4, an official statement issued here said.

To commemorate the golden jubilee of the Western Naval Command (WNC), the second leg from Mumbai to Goa of the ongoing sailing expedition on the `INSV Bulbul’ was flagged off here Monday. Vice Admiral (retd) M P Awati flagged off the Mumbai-Goa leg of the sailing expedition at the Naval Dockyard here. Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WNC, also sailed onboard `Bulbul’ for a few hours off Mumbai for a firsthand experience of the magnificent vessel and to also motivate the crew.

The Mumbai-Goa leg is approximately 250 Nm and `Bulbul’ is likely to arrive in Goa on October 4, an official statement issued here said. With a view to popularise ocean sailing amongst young officers of the Navy, six officers, including two women, are being provided an opportunity to participate in each of the three legs of the expedition, which is being undertaken from Porbandar (Gujarat) to Mangalore (Karnataka), it added.