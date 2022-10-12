Multilateral IBSA Naval Drills conclude in South Africa

To build interoperability to address common maritime threats and to further strengthen maritime security, navies of India, Brazil and South Africa have concluded IBSAMAR VII Joint Maritime Exercise.

Based on the information shared by the Indian Navy on Tuesday (Oct 12, 2022) to participate in a three days drill, INS Tarkash reached Port Grequhrea (also known as Port Elizabeth), South Africa. This multinational maritime exercise among the navies of the three countries which are also part of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) started from Oct 10- 12, 2022.

In this edition of the naval drill between the three countries, besides the Teg class guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, personnel from the Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) and a Chetak helicopter were also there.

According to the Indian Navy during the harbour phase of IBSAMAR VII there were professional exchanges like fire-fighting and damage control drills, and also interaction among Special Forces and VBSS/cross boarding lectures.

In August, Financial Express Online had reported that from South American nation Brazil, a frigate and a team of marines, and South Africa one of its Valour Class frigates and two Maritime Reaction Squadron (MRS) boarding teams were deployed for the exercise.

IBSAMAR has matured into a complex trilateral exercise involving participation of ships, aircraft and Special Forces from Brazil, India and South Africa. (Photo: Indian Navy)

Also Read: INS Tarkash starts its Atlantic Deployment. Heads to Brazil. Will unfurl national flag in Rio

Importance of the drill

In view of China’s growing presence across the global waters, naval cooperation and maritime security have been identified by the IBSA as important sectors to further deepen the cooperation.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the three countries have agreed to ensure security of sea lines of communication, sustainable exploitation of marine resources, including fishing as well as energy resources.

In one of the earlier meetings of IBSA NSAs in New Delhi, India had proposed pooling in resources among the defence industries of the three countries which would help in joint development and production of the military and naval platforms.

Brazil and South Africa had participated in Exercise MILAN 2022.

According to a top Indian Navy official such multinational drills exemplify the long term strategic relationship between three vibrant democracies, and strong economies.

The first trilateral naval drill of IBSA was initiated in 2006 and has over the years has matured into more complex drill at sea which involves Special Forces, submarines, aircraft as well as warships.

IBSA

This grouping or member countries exemplify the spirit of South-South cooperation. There is also an IBSA Fund which since its inception has allocated over more than US$ 44 million. This has supported 39 South-South cooperation development projects in 35 partner countries out of which majority are Least Developed Countries.

Next month, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, India, which is the incumbent IBSA Chair, will be hosting the 6th IBSA Summit.