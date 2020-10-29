MSMEs in Coimbatore told to enter defence, aerospace sectors

There are opportunities for MSMEs to indigenise and encourage innovation in the sectors, defence secretary Ajay Kumar said.
With the Centre aiming to double the number of MSMEs in the defence and aerospace sectors in the next four to five years, the industrial eco system and MSMEs here should now enter the sectors, a top official of the Defence Department said on Wednesday.
