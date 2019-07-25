MS Dhoni to begin Indian Army inning! Know details about Territorial Army that Mahi is joining in Kashmir

This move of MS Dhoni is going to create more awareness among the youth not only about the Armed forces but how they can be part of the Territorial Army (TA)

Former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni is proceeding to join the 106 Territorial Army (TA) Battalion (Para) from July 31-Aug 15 and will not be joining the rest of his team for the West Indies series. As Lt Col (Honorary), he will be going to Kashmir where the unit is part of Victor Force on static duty. According to sources in the Ministry of Defence (MoD), “His request was in the pipeline and has now been approved by the Army Headquarters. He will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty, and also be staying with the troops.”

This move of Dhoni is going to create more awareness among the youth not only about the Armed forces but how they can be part of the TA. The 38-year-old former captain was awarded the honorary rank in 2011 along with Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao.

Territorial Army’s 106 Infantry Battalion, is one of the two battalions that the Army has for the parachute regiment. Dhoni during his month-long stay completed his training with the Special Forces based in Agra in 2015 and also carried out five jumps to qualify as a paratrooper. His last jump was from an AN-32 transport aircraft, from a height of 12,000 ft. He also had training in firing weapons and other activities.

What is the Territorial Army?