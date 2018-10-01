MPATGM: Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile production facility opened at Bharat Dynamics Ltd

According to BDL release the missiles manufactured at the unit would be supplied to the Indian Army.

After successfully flight testing for the second time the indigenously developed Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), production facility for manufacturing these missiles has been inaugurated at Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) unit at Bhanur last weekend.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had conducted the first successful test firing of a new indigenously designed and developed man portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) at the Ahmednagar test range in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Sept 15, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) had said said in a statement.

According to BDL release the missiles manufactured at the unit would be supplied to the Indian Army. Department of Defence Research and Development Secretary G Satheesh Reddy spoke on various missile programmes on the anvil, it said.

The MPATGM is a third-generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), which has been under development by DRDO in partnership with Indian defense contractor VEM Technologies Ltd. since 2015. The missile is fitted with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead and has a maximum engagement range of about 2.5 Kms. Eight static tests of rocket motor have been conducted to achieve consistent ballistic performance last year.

It may be recalled that last year, the MoD had called off the planned purchase of Israeli Spike-MR which was valued at $ 500 mn and had directed the DRDO to indigenously work on man-portable fire and forget guided missile.

These third generation missiles are meant to equip India Army’s both infantry and mechanised units by the early 2020s. Also, as has been reported earlier in the media, DRDO has also been working on the third-generation ATGM Nag, fired from the Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA). The Indian army says it requires at least 40,000 anti-tank guided missiles in the next 20 years.