Most decorated women in the Indian armed forces

“If every girl dreamt that she wants to join the army and grew up with that dream in her mind, whether she finally lands up or not, half the battle would have been won and the country would be amazing,” said Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, the third female officer to be promoted to the three-star rank in the Armed Forces. India boasts the second-largest military in the world. Traditionally, the armed forces are dominated by men. However, times are changing now as the young women of India march forward to conquer the final frontier, the armed forces become their top choices.

On International Women’s Day, we take a look at the most decorated female leaders of the Indian armed forces. These extraordinary women are walking shoulder to shoulder with their male officers, donning roles from the medical corps to combat and inspiring generations to come.

Lieutenant General Punita Arora

Lt Gen Punita Arora made history when she took over as Commandant, Armed Forces Medical College Pune in 2004. She became the first lady Lieutenant General of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Punita Arora graduated from Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune and has received more than 15 medals and awards during her MBBS Course. She joined Army Medical Corps in 1968.

She was awarded Sena Medal by the President of India for establishing Gynae Endoscopy and Oncology facilities in Armed Forces Hospitals. Her determined effort helped in putting up the facilities of Assisted Reproductive Technology at AFMC and Army Hospital (R & R) which has come as boon a to a large number of infertile couples in the Armed Forces.

The efficient and prompt treatment of the victims of the Kalu Chak terrorist attack was provided both to civilians and Army personnel under her leadership while commanding the Military Hospital, Jammu, for which she was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India.

Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar

Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar has been a great inspiration for those who want to join the Indian armed forces. Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar is among the third female officer to be promoted to the three-star rank in the Armed Forces. She served as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical). General Kanitkar received several awards.

Kanitkar’s story is an inspiring one as she started from a family with three girls and ended up breaking records and winning laurels.

Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay

Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay is one of the most decorated military leaders in India. She was the first woman in the Indian Air Force to be promoted to the three-star rank. She became the first lady Air Marshal. Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay received a Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind in the field of medicine which is the highest civilian honour.

Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay (retd)

She joined the Indian Air Force in 1968 and became the first woman officer to complete her Defence Services Staff College course in 1978. She is also a recipient of the Indira Priyadarshini award. In January 2002, she received the Ati Vashisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Param Vashisht Seva Medal (PVSM) in 2006.

Surgeon Vice Admiral Sheila S. Mathai

Surgeon Vice Admiral Sheila Samanta Mathai has served over 36 years in the Indian Navy and is the first woman officer to rise to this rank directly in the Indian Navy.

Vice Admiral Sheila S. Mathai

Surgeon Rear Admiral Sheila Samanta Mathai was promoted to the rank of Surgeon Vice-Admiral on 26 August 2021 and assumed the post of Director General (Organization and Personal) of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMC) under the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services.

Surgeon Vice Admiral Sheila Mathai is also only the fourth woman officer to reach the three-star rank in the Indian Armed Forces, the other two being Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay (November 2005) and Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar (March 2020).