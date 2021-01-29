Morocco hopes to open more honorary consulates in India: Ambassador

He highlighted the "excellent political relations" between India and Morocco, and also pointed out the attractiveness and business opportunities in the African country. Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at around $2 billion, as per the latest available figures. (Credit: Reuters)

After inaugurating a new honourary consulate in Kolkata, Morocco is hoping to open more honorary consulates in India, especially one in Bengaluru.

The African country has a honourary consulate in Mumbai, which covers three states– Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa.

“Morocco hopes for a large presence (in India) by more honorary consulates, especially in Bengaluru, if it has a green light,” said Mohamed Maliki, Morocco’s ambassador to India.

“We hope to open a consulate in Bengaluru because of the emergence of important sectors in this region. The idea of opening a consulate in Karnataka is there. For it we have to find out right people and a right place. But so far we have not gone very far in this matter,” Maliki told FE.

Maliki inaugurated the honorary consulate of the Kingdom of Morocco in Kolkata on January 23. Rashmi Chowdhary, an Indian businesswoman, is appointed as Morocco’s first honorary consul to the state of West Bengal.

“West Bengal is a large and important state. Morocco feels that it should have a physical presence in the state. The choice of Kolkata is quite natural given the long standing relationship between Morocco and India. West Bengal naturally comes as one of the important destinations,” the ambassador said, adding the opening of the new consulate will contribute to expanding the relations between the two countries in various areas, including trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

