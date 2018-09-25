Morocco a key partner of India to fight terrorism, inks MoU for co-operation in Outer Space – see pics from the pact-signing meet

In 2015 the two countries decided to elevate bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and have been working to include new areas of cooperation to the partnership.

Given the geographical proximity of the Arab Kingdom to restive countries like Libya, Morocco is emerging as a key counter-terror and de-radicalisation partner for India in North Africa. The two countries on Tuesday inked a MoU on ‘Cooperation in peaceful uses of Outer Space’. It was signed in the presence of defence minister Nirmala Sithraman and the visiting Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the National Defence Administration, Kingdom of Morocco Abdeltif Loudyi.

In 2015 the two countries decided to elevate bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and have been working to include new areas of cooperation to the partnership including space, military cooperation besides the traditional ones of fertiliser, chemicals, automobiles, renewable energy and construction.

As reported earlier “Indo-Moroccan relations have been strengthened, particularly after the historic visit of King Mohammed VI to New Delhi in October 2015 as part of the third India-Africa Forum Summit.”

Defence Secretary Shri Sanjay Mitra receiving the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the National Defence Administration, Govt of the Kingdom of Morocco Abdellatif Loudiyi at South Block, New Delhi on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Mr Abdellatif Loudiyi inspecting the Tri-Services Guard of Honour at South Block, New Delhi on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the National Defence Administration, Govt of the Kingdom of Morocco Abdellatif Loudiyi holding delegation level talks at South Block

MoU is signed between India and Morocco on ‘Cooperation in peaceful uses of Outer Space’ in the presence of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the National Defence Administration, Govt of the Kingdom of Morocco Mr Abdellatif Loudiyi

Morocco, fast emerging as North Africa’s economic leader and a major source of phosphates for India, which is the largest Asian recipient of Moroccan governmental investment. The return of Morocco to the African Union in 2017 after three decades added further momentum to Africa-India relations.