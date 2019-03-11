More proof of IAF Balakot airstrikes! Over 200 terrorists were at JeM camp, Pakistan Army men killed: Reports

In a “non-military, preemptive strike”, Indian Air Force’s Dassault Mirage 2000s targeted training facilities of the dreaded terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan

More proof of IAF Balakot airstrikes emerges! Indian Air Force (IAF) strike in Balakot may have killed many terrorists and some Pakistan Army men, claim various TV reports. According to Times Now report, a total of 263 terrorists gathered at the JeM training facility at Balakot days ahead of IAF air strike. Among those terrorists, 18 were senior commanders and 83 were beginners. Around 91 terrorists were given advanced training and 25 terrorists came to learn special training. Four Pakistan Army men were killed during Balakot air strike carried out by IAF, claims an India Today TV report.

In a “non-military, preemptive strike”, Indian Air Force’s Dassault Mirage 2000s targeted training facilities of the dreaded terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region and killed a “large number” of terrorists in the wee hours of February 26. The TV report claims four Pakistan soldiers were killed in the pre-dawn strike by IAF fighter jets. Some reports have also claimed evidence that one of Pakistan Air Force’s fighter jets that violated India’s airspace was an F-16 fighter jet and that it crashed across the Line of Control (LoC).

A tape of one of the local residents has emerged, narrating the events of IAF airstrike. The person in the tape played out by India Today TV says that a building was damaged and the incident happened in the wee hours of February 26. Apart from this, a police officer in Pakistan’ Bhimber has also resportedly confirmed that Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 fighter jet crashed on February 27. Other TV reports reveal that a few bodies were burnt and dumped by Pakistani authorities.

According to a Republic TV report, authorities in Pakistan suspended internet services in Balakot to check circulation of images and videos even as Pakistan Army took away mobile phones. Bodies were disposed of in Kunhar river. Those who survived the attack were taken to the Waziristan-Afghanistan border.

Earlier talking about the evidence of the air strike, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said fighter jets hit the target and it was the government’s responsibility to “count numbers of casualties”. Recently radar images revealed that JeM training facility was targeted by Indian Air Force fighter jets.

A JeM terrorist attacked a CRPF convoy on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in which 40 personnel lost lives. India hit back by decimating Jaish camps deep in Pakistan crossing the LoC and International Border (IB). India also said that Pakistan Air Force violated its airspace and in the process lost its F-16 fighter jet. IAF even put forward evidence in form of remains of an AMRAAM missile that is used by F-16 fighter jets.