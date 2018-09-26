More power to Border Roads Organisation! BRO rescues stranded tourists, including IIT students, in Leh and Lahaul Valley

By evening around 300 people from Shishu and Koksar have been rescued out from Lahaul Valley to Solang in Manali through Rohtang Tunnel. (ANI)

Early snow in higher reaches, cloudburst and heavy rains devastation hit large parts of Himachal Pradesh in the last couple of days. Kullu district and Lahaul-Spiti were worst affected. Also due to heavy snowfall on Rohtang Pass, Lahaul and Spiti Valley have been cut off, which affected a large number of tourists who have gone to Leh and Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Today, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on war footing started clearing various areas from Project Rohtang Tunnel, the team under Maj Shashi Chauhan and Capt Aashish Singla along with machinery were deployed to clear road axis up to Shishu and Koksar in Lahaul Valley to supplement efforts of 70 RCC of 38 BRTF.

By evening around 300 people from Shishu and Koksar have been rescued out from Lahaul Valley to Solang in Manali through Rohtang Tunnel. The rescued people include faculty and students from IIT Mandi, IITs Roorkee, Guwahati and Mumbai and some foreigners on trekking besides locals from Himachal Pradesh.

BRO also provided medical aid and refreshment to rescued people at Project Rohtang Tunnel. Co-ordination has been done with civil administration to safely take the rescued individuals to Manali and further to their destination. Rohtang Tunnel which is under construction by BRO contributed immensely to evacuate and rescue stranded persons from Lahaul Valley to Manali.

Rescue efforts will continue for next few days till all stranded persons are evacuated and safely taken out from Lahaul & Spiti Valley.